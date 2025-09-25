Central FC bounced from Caribbean Cup after loss to Mt Pleasant

Mount Pleasant captain Daniel Green, right, tries to keep possession with Central FC midfielder Emmanuel Thomas on his heels during a Concacaf Caribbean Cup match at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 23. PHOTO COURTESY CONCACAF - Concacaf

MIC Central FC Reboot (four points) were knocked out of the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup when they fell to a 2-0 loss to Group A table-toppers Mount Pleasant Football Academy (nine points) in their clash at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 23.

It was a must-win game for Central to try and stay alive in the tourney as they entered the match in third spot in the group behind O&M FC and Mount Pleasant. In the end, second-half goals from Raheem Edwards and substitute Chevaughn Walsh gave the Jamaican team a much-deserved win as they progressed to the semifinals. For Central, it's the abrupt end to a competition which saw them getting just one win from their four matches, a 2-0 result over 2025 Caribbean Football Union champions Moca FC on September 16.

Coach Theodore Whitmore and his Mount Pleasant team only needed a draw to advance to the semis, but their desire on the night was never questioned as they outshot the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up 24-8, with nine of those shots being on target. In contrast, Central had just one shot on target which came in the 80th minute from forward Isaiah Lee who forced goalkeeper Tafari Chambers into a low save after a patient exchange in the midfield between Daniel David and veteran Tyrone Charles. And although Chambers needed the attention of the Mount Pleasant medic multiple times, he and his defenders had an otherwise comfortable night against the "Couva Sharks" who didn't offer much bite going forward.

At the opposite end, Central goalkeeper Jabari Brice knew he was in for a long night when he had to react smartly to keep out Edwards' shot from a tight angle after just three minutes. With the intensity and aggression of the Mount Pleasant team giving Central little time to settle or build up a head of steam on home turf, players such as Lee, Kadeem Corbin, Joevin Jones and captain Jameel Neptune barely had an influence on proceedings.

Brice and Central's back four were kept busy, though, and the goalie made another fine save in the 31st minute when he stretched to his left to stop a goal-bound hit from Edwards. Full back Ross Russell Jr then made a dramatic goal-line clearance to end the sequence to prevent Central from conceding a first-half goal.

At the halfway stage, Whitmore took off attacker Shaqueil Bradford and midfielder Tevin Shaw who was booked just before halftime. Meanwhile, Central's Julius Edwards didn't make any changes although his team had just three first-half shots to go along with 39 per cent possession.

Just two minutes into the second half, Mount Pleasant's Alex Marshall had opposing centre back Malik Mieres on skates in the area before the latter recovered to make a last-ditch block. In the 51st minute, though, Mieres had a defensive lapse which saw Marshall releasing Edwards who slapped a low left-footer past Brice and into the goal. Just seconds later, Mieres had another giveaway but his blushes were spared on this occasion when former TTPFL winger Angelo Exilus dragged a right-footed shot wide.

In the 54th minute, Central's players gathered in a huddle to have a heart-to-heart discussion in their half. That talk and the introduction of Charles a minute later seemed to do little to improve their fortunes as the visitors were intent on stamping their dominance.

The strapping Walsh and Kimoni Bailey both looked lively off the bench for Mount Pleasant and they gave Central a handful as the latter desperately tried to get a foothold in the contest. In the 72nd minute, Bailey had a close range effort valiantly charged down by right back Emmanuel Thomas, with Walsh seeing a stinging drive palmed away by Brice just four minutes later.

Mount Pleasant's killer blow eventually came in the 90th minute as Walsh turned into an empty net after a shot from Exilus was just partially stopped by Brice.

It was a near-flawless road showing for Mount Pleasant as they got their third straight clean sheet in the group phase to continue their perfect run. In the Central camp, it will be back to the drawing board before the TTPFL resumes later this year.