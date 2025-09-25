C-Spot Sip n Paint celebrates 10 years

Founder of C-Spot Sip and Paint Studio Simone Brown. -

ONE of the first studios to bring the sip and paint craze to Trinidad and Tobago is celebrating ten years in business.

Beginning with local artist, Simone Brown, taking a chance at a new idea, C-Spot Sip n Paint Studio has grown into a notable brand in the creative industry, bringing together colour, creativity and connection.

Speaking to Newsday after a weekend of anniversary celebrations on September 22, Brown expressed pride at the strides her studio has made over the past decade.

"When I first started, it was about daring to be different, and I also saw that there was a need to open the entertainment industry a little bit, because it was lacking options. Now, I feel proud about it because it opened an industry, it created jobs and allowed creatives to have another side income.

"Now people can come, gather with friends and family to spend time in a unique way. Those are the kinds of things that make me feel proud and our brand has stood so strong, especially in the corporate industry. It challenges me to keep on top and try new things."

Aside from hosting group events at its studio and bringing colour and creativity to birthday parties, weddings and anniversaries, C-Spot also works with corporatives like Caribbean Airlines to host team-building exercises and customer and employee appreciation.

Brown told Newsday that going forward, she hopes to reach more people by expanding her sale of painting kits and growing the studio to facilitate even more mediums of creativity such as knitting and crochet and expanding her reach nationwide with events to beautify public spaces.