Brydens gives Jereem 'special bonus' for 400m silver

Michael Conyers, deputy chairman of The Brydens Group; Jereem Richards, TT 400m athlete; and Tiffany Reid, group head of human resources at The Brydens Group headquarters in San Juan, on September 25. Brydens presented Richards with a special bonus in addition to his existing sponsorship contract. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TRINIDAD and Tobago's 400-metre World Athletics Championships silver-medallist Jereem Richards has received a special boost from his sponsors the Brydens Group for his sterling efforts in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18.

On a rainy night at the world champs, the 31-year-old Richards ran a new national record time of 43.72 seconds from lane two to land silver in an epic 400m finale. Along with compatriot Keshorn Walcott, who won men's javelin gold at the world champs, Richards was celebrated at the Piarco International Airport on his return to Trinidad on September 22.

Also, at the Diplomatic Centre on September 23, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced that Richards and Walcott will be receiving $250,000 and $500,000 respectively as part of the National Rewards and Incentives Framework sports policy.

On September 25, Brydens joined in on the act by giving Richards a hero's welcome at the company's headquarters in San Juan. Brydens officially signed Richards as a corporate brand ambassador in June 2024 before he journeyed to last year's Paris Olympics. Via a media release, Brydens' deputy chairman Michael Conyers hailed the Point Fortin athlete as "an inspiration to us all."

"We have been privileged to witness the continued growth and success, celebrating alongside the nation as he continues to make his mark. We're really incredibly proud to be a part of his journey," Conyers said.

"In recognition of his performances in Tokyo, Brydens presented Richards with a special bonus in addition to his existing sponsorship contract," the release said.

Conyers said Richards' partnership with Brydens has created an avenue for the company to promote the benefits of sport and a healthy lifestyle, allowing them to connect with varying communities across TT. The Brydens' deputy chairman said the partnership with Richards is cemented in mutual respect and a shared vision.

"Sport has the power to unite and uplift people, and this alliance reflects our commitment to inspiring future generations and supporting national excellence," Conyers said. "We will continue to back Jereem and other individuals like him who model the values and qualities that can shape a brighter TT."