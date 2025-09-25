Boosting air connectivity through collaboration

The air transport industry is strategically important because it is a vital economic engine, fostering growth in global trade, tourism and employment, while providing essential connectivity for national and international integration and social cohesion.

It enables high-speed access, connects peripheral regions and supports diverse economic activities.

Airlines are the primary facilitators and service providers of the air transport industry, fulfilling crucial roles in global connectivity, economic development and the rapid movement of people and goods.

They achieve this by operating aircraft fleets, managing flight schedules and services, and generating revenue through the sale of passenger tickets and cargo space.

Airlines serve as vital catalysts for trade and travel, connecting economies and societies.

Airlines ensure the safety and comfort of passengers throughout the entire journey from check-in, boarding, in-flight services and baggage retrieval upon arrival at the destination.

They also provide cargo services, which is vital for global trade, by transporting goods via dedicated cargo aircraft or in the belly of passenger aircraft.

Global economy: Primary driver of air transportation

Strong GDP growth, a rising middle class and increased urbanisation expand the potential passenger base, particularly in emerging markets like North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Global economic factors significantly impact aircraft manufacturing by influencing airline demand, production costs and overall industry health.

Strong economies boost demand for new aircraft as airlines and businesses expand, while recessions reduce demand, leading to deferred orders and slower fleet renewal. Economic factors like inflation, interest rates and fuel prices increase production and financing costs, affecting both manufacturer profitability and aircraft affordability. Additionally, supply chain disruptions, often linked to economic or geopolitical instability, can delay production, further impacting the industry.

Industry collaboration

The collaboration between airlines and aircraft manufacturers in deciding the fleet requirements for airlines is a very complex process that synthesises macroeconomic and geopolitical factors based on market intelligence.

It builds comprehensive, long-term projections on airline future aircraft needs.

As the primary operators of aircraft, airlines have a deep understanding of their commercial needs.

During the development phase of a new aircraft, airlines can provide technical feedback to manufacturers on aspects like range, fuel economy, maintainability, seating configuration and passenger comfort.

Manufacturers then use this input to develop new aircraft models or variants that meet these specific airline demands, fostering a partnership that shapes the future of aviation.

Airlines' fleet strategies and their assessments of future market trends provide vital information for manufacturers to develop aircraft that will be competitive.

Aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing integrate these airline requirements into the design of their aircraft.

This involves a careful balancing of competing factors, such as payload capacity, operating costs, range and noise levels.

This collaboration can lead to the development of new aircraft models tailored to specific airline needs or the creation of variants of existing aircraft with updated features.

In some cases, airlines and manufacturers can form joint development programmes where they work together to define the specifications for a completely new aircraft type.

This close relationship ensures that the aircraft manufactured are not only technologically advanced but also commercially viable and meet the specific operational needs of the airlines that will acquire and operate them. The result is a continuous evolution of aircraft design, driven by the collaboration between manufacturers and their airline customers.

In the early 60s, the four-engine Boeing 747 was conceived as a joint venture between Boeing and Pan American Airways (Pan Am).

Juan Trippe, president of Pan Am and one of Boeing's most important airline customers, asked for a new jet airliner two and a half times the size of the Boeing 707, with a 30 per cent lower cost per available seat mile and the capability to offer mass air travel on international routes.

The result was the world’s first twin-aisle wide-body Boeing 747 dubbed the "jumbo jet."

In April 1966, Pan Am, as the launch customer, ordered 25 Boeing 747-100 aircraft for US$525 million.

Boeing delivered 1,573 B 747 to airlines all over the world.

The three-engine DC-10 was the second wide-body aircraft type to be introduced and was built by Mc Donald Douglas based on an initial proposal from American Airlines for a twin-engine wide-body aircraft smaller than the Boeing 747, yet capable of flying similar long-range routes from airports with shorter runways. It entered commercial service with American Airlines in 1971.

The Airbus A300 is Airbus' first production aircraft and the world's first twin-engine, double-aisle wide-body airliner.

It was developed by European aircraft manufacturer Airbus Industrie GIE, as a competitor to the US-manufactured B747 and the DC-10.

In 1974, the first A300 entered service with launch customer Air France, flying from Paris to London. A total of 561 A300 and its variants were built.

The Airbus A380, nicknamed "superjumbo," is a very large wide-body airliner, developed and manufactured by Airbus.

It is the world's largest passenger airliner with the only full-length double-deck.

The first A380 was delivered to Singapore Airlines and entered service in 2007

Airbus delivered 251 Airbus A380 aircraft with the largest operator Emirates, followed by Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas and British Airways.

In 2015, Boeing determined the market was large enough to launch the New Midsize Aircraft (NMA).

In 2017, multiple airlines expressed interest in a composite, seven-abreast twin-aisle with an elliptical cross-section culturally referred to as the Boeing 797.

In June 2022, Boeing indicated that it would not pursue development of the NMA for "at least a couple of years," until significant progress has been made on the next generation of engines and new digital development tools are sufficiently mature.

The average age of the global fleet is constantly changing. Manufacturers forecast the replacement cycle for older, less fuel-efficient aircraft with newer, more advanced models.

Jet fuel is a major operating cost for airlines. Manufacturers factor in price forecasts when designing new aircraft, as fuel efficiency is a significant selling point for airlines seeking to control costs and improve profitability.

They also consider advancements like electric and hybrid propulsion that could affect future demand.