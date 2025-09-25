Army add experienced Bateau ahead of Caribbean Cup clash with Weymouth Wales

New Defence Force football team recruit Sheldon Bateau. Photo courtesy Defence Force -

Defence Force interim coach Devorn Jorsling will be banking on the vast experience of central defender Sheldon Bateau when the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champs renew their 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup journey with a Group B clash against Weymouth Wales at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 25. Kickoff is at 8 pm and the 34-year-old Bateau will be in contention to make his debut for the Army/Coast Guard combination after being officially unveiled on September 23.

Defence Force are currently fourth in the five-team group with three points from two matches, with their matchday opponents Weymouth Wales having a similar record. Weymouth are currently third in the group based on goal difference. With the top two teams from the group advancing to the semis, the importance of the game cannot be understated for the TT powerhouse. Jorsling shed light on the role Bateau could play in that quest.

"For Shelly (Sheldon Bateau), his resume speaks for itself. I think he has played in Europe for the past ten-twelve years and will bring a lot of experience in the defence," Jorsling said, of the centre back who has over 60 caps for TT's men's football team.

"You guys may know that we lost Justin Garcia via the transfer market. Jelani Peters was out and is only now returning to full fitness, so basically, the only experienced defender we had was Curtis Gonzales. I think Sheldon will come in and fill that role."

The experienced Bateau aside, Defence Force have also added the services of nifty, 24-year-old dribbler Tyrese Bailey, who has had spells with Miscellaneous Police FC and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers. Jorsling said Bailey has been training with the team for the past couple weeks and described him as a game-changer and a game-decider down the flanks.

The Army/Coast Guard combo have also drawn on some internal support, as 31-year-old striker Dwight Quintero has been called up from Defence Force's TTPFL tier two squad. Jorsling reckons the experience of Quintero can also be a key factor.

In their previous game, Defence Force scored in the first two minutes, but ultimately conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 to defending champs Cavalier FC at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica, on September 17.

Though he said Weymouth are a good team, Jorsling said his team is fully focused ahead of their meeting with the Barbados club and assured they will be doing all in their power to reverse the result from their previous fixture.

"The mindset hasn't really changed...I believe once we focus on giving a good performance, the three points will come...it's just about us going and trying to impose our will and style on them."

With the team's Caribbean Cup campaign falling in the middle of the TT men's team final round of qualifying for the Fifa 2026 World Cup, Jorsling said he and his troops have a very vital role to play in ensuring momentum is kept and the country maintains a high football standard.

"I think it's massive for football in the country because in football we know we have people investing in the sport and if they're not seeing that return on investment, it's easy for sponsors to pull out," he said.

"It's massive for Defence Force to do well in this tournament and go onto the semifinals and even win the tournament. It will boost the football. It will bring back the private sector on board, so I can't stress how important it is."

The 36-year-old Gonzales, who joined Jorsling at the pre-match conference on September 24, echoed his coach's sentiments and the importance of the team's Caribbean Cup run to national players such as captain Kevin Molino.

"Pertaining to the situation with the country and where the football is at this time, this is a very vital point and a very vital game for players such as Kevin Molino, Kaihim Thomas and Isaiah Leacock who has also been on the national team. This is a very good opportunity for them to showcase (themselves). The further we go into the tournament, the better for us," Gonzales said.

"For me as a player, times like these is what I live for. I call it big times or no times...football is what I love. So every game I play, despite who the opponent may be, I am under pressure."

Concacaf Caribbean Cup group B:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Cibao*3*3*0*0*7*1*6*9

Cavalier*3*1*1*1*3*4*-1*3

Weymouth Wales*2*1*0*1*3*3*0*3

Defence Force*2*1*0*1*2*2*0*3

Juventus des Cayes*4*0*1*3*2*7*-5*1