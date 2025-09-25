Amcham TT announces HSE award finalists

Nirad Tewarie, CEO, Amcham TT. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham TT) has announced 12 finalists for its 15th annual National Excellence in Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) awards.

In a release on September 25, Amcham TT said 35 companies submitted entries across four major award categories, from which 12 companies were chosen as finalists.

It said these finalists underscored the private sector’s continued commitment to innovation and excellence in HSE performance.

In the Excellence in HSE award category, the four finalists are Halliburton Trinidad Ltd, Sonriz Engineering Services Ltd, West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd and Yara Trinidad Ltd.

Amcham TT said this award recognises organisations that integrate HSE as a core business value and demonstrate excellence in both HSE and business performance.

In the HSE Evolution award category, the finalists are: Acado Foods – a division of Acado Trinidad Ltd; Nu-Iron Unlimited; Sonriz Engineering Services Ltd; and TT Unit Trust Corporation.

The award recognises changes made that fundamentally enhance the health, system and environmental system performance of the organisation in a transformational manner.

The finalists in the Towards Operational Resilience award category are ASCO Logistics Ltd; Ben Lomond Industrial and Safety Solutions Ltd; Sonriz Engineering Services Ltd; and Yara Trinidad Ltd.

AmchamTT said the award will consider the state of preparation to respond to a disruption and the state of enhanced resilience through business continuity management processes as defined by ISO 22301:2019.

It said it will evaluate the road map to enhance resilience within an established business continuity management framework.

"The thrust is preparing for crises/disruptions by enhancing resilience as defined by ISO standards and adopting business continuity management disciplines," it added.

Amcham TT said the award would seek to stimulate and enhance resilience by focusing on the ability to respond and adapt, within the corporate culture.

The final award is the Outstanding OSH and Environment Project, which seeks to recognise and inspire entities that are committed to forging the path toward HSE excellence through the implementation of a project.

The finalists are Airports Authority of TT; La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd; National Energy Corporation of TT Ltd - Phase II Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Education; and National Energy Corporation of TT Ltd - Port of Galeota Entrance Reconfiguration Project.

Amcham TT said the winning project must have been completed and resulted in significant and sustainable improvement in any one or more elements of the organisation’s health, safety, environment and employee/stakeholder wellness.

Amcham TT CEO Nirad Tewarie said the chamber was extremely proud of all the companies that submitted entries, especially the finalists who continue to set the standard for HSE excellence in TT.

"These awards are not just about recognition; they are about reinforcing a culture where health, safety and environmental responsibility are embedded in every aspect of how we do business. The continued commitment to HSE standards shown by our private sector is a powerful example of how organisations can balance profitability with people-centred practices and sustainable growth.

"At AmchamTT, we believe that the long-term success of our companies and our country depends on this kind of unwavering dedication to safety and responsibility."

The award ceremony will take place at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on November 10.