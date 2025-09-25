Akeal Hosein: Senior players must step up for Windies in Nepal

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein celebrates after taking a wicket versus Bangladesh in the second T20 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent and the Grenadines on December 17. Photo courtesy Randy Brooks/CWI Media. -

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein said he and the senior players in the Windies setup will have to shoulder the responsibility when the Men In Maroon face Nepal in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, from September 27-30.

The 32-year-old Hosein, who put in a timely Man of the Match performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on September 21 to help Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to their fifth CPL title, will captain the Windies team which will be without a number of first-team players. Former West Indies captain Jason Holder joins Hosein in the 15-man squad, with other experienced players including allrounder Fabian Allen, opener Kyle Mayers and left-arm seamer Obed McCoy. However, the team for Nepal is largely an untested one with as many as six uncapped players in the T20 format for the West Indies.

With all-format coach Daren Sammy also missing the tour as the Test team prepares for a two-match Test series away to India from October 2-14, the Nepal exercise gives some upcoming players a chance to show their worth in a series which falls outside the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme.

"We're not going to put too much pressure on (the younger players). It's just about them coming and expressing themselves," Hosein said, at TKR's homecoming party at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. "We've seen some talent in the CPL as well. So for them, it's to come and play, enjoy and do what got them selected in the first place. No stress, no pressure. Most of the senior guys will have to try and take up that pressure mantle and just allow the younger players to come on and play freely and do what they love and enjoy."

Having made his One-Day International and T20 debuts for the Windies in 2021, Hosein has played over 100 matches across the formats for the Men In Maroon with 78 of those appearances coming in T20s. He's excited to lead the regional outfit.

"To be named captain is an honour and a privilege. With that being said, it's a young team and there are a couple of senior guys as well. I'm looking forward to the opportunity and just going over there and hopefully win the series," he said.

Assistant coach Rayon Griffith will assume head coach duties for the Nepal tour in Sammy's absence, and Hosein has full confidence in Griffith and the coaching staff to get things right for the series.

"(There were) no specific instructions (from Sammy), but I think we will be coordinating with them. Rayon Griffith is the head coach and I know coach Daren Sammy has full trust and respect in Rayon. I think everyone is going to be coordinating and we're going to do our best to make sure West Indies win."

Hosein was coy on whether this opportunity to captain the West Indies could lead to similar instances in the future.

"I'm not sure where this (opportunity) will take me, but I'm just taking it one step at a time I'd say."

Hosein is leading the team as regular captain Shai Hope is unavailable.

West Indies T20 team for T20 tour of Nepal:

Akeal Hosein (captain), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisee, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer.

Team Management Unit: Rayon Griffith (head coach), Ottis Gibson (coaching consultant), Nikita Miller, Jamal Smith, Jerome Taylor (assistant coaches), Dwain Gill (team manager), Dr. Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Darc Browne (massage therapist), Gary Belle (team analyst), Nicholas Maitland (media officer).