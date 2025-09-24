Towards a safe hunting season

THE EDITOR: The 2025/2026 hunting season commences on October 1 and ends on February 28, 2026. The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries has already advertised the sale of hunting permits from September 22 at various centres throughout TT. Hunters now have the opportunity to run their trained hunting dogs that have been confined to kennel areas since close of the last season.

As far as I know pertaining to the current state of emergency (SoE), there are no restrictions to outdoor activities and no curfew hours. During the covid19 pandemic, regulations and restrictions were formulated for this crisis with hunters abiding by all rules which eventually led to a smooth and issue-free hunting season. The relationship between the law enforcement agencies, game wardens and forestry officials has always been a joint collaborative effort.

Hunters ply their sport in forested areas throughout TT, transporting their dogs in secured cages. They also have in their possession licensed firearms/ammunition with documents to prove ownership. Most hunters prefer to hunt in groups with some camping out in the forest closer to their game.

Hunters are conservationists and help maintain the eco-balance of the ecosystem. Violations to the Conservation of Wildlife Act is a serious offence, hence we can expect interventions from relevant authorities performing their duties to ensure adherence. These could take the form of road checks, as well as checks/patrols of hunting camps.

Hunters are advised this season to re-evaluate their hunting plans with emphasis on health and safety. Also, maintaining communication with others as to location and surroundings should be prioritised.

We look forward to an incident-free hunting season filled with excitement and love and passion for the sport.

GARY WATCHE

president

East Trinidad

Hunters Association