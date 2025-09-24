Sports minister Watts reaffirms Government's support for national athletes

World Championship gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, proudly displays the national flag, during a welcome reception at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. At left, Minister of Sport Phillip Watts looks on. - Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts commended Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards for their outstanding performances at the World Athletics Championships in Japan, which saw the former cop a historic men’s javelin gold, and the latter set a new national record, in blistering men’s 400-metre silver medal showing.

Addressing the pair at a welcome reception at Piarco International Airport on September 22, Watts described their achievements as “inspiring” and “a reminder of the greatness that lives in Trinidad and Tobago.” Watts reaffirmed Government’s continued investment in sport and athlete development and said the success of Walcott and Richards reflects the importance of strategic support. “These achievements are built not only on sacrifice and dedication, but also on continued investment, mentorship and opportunity,” he said. He reassured the public that under the leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, support for athletes remains a national priority.

“We remain committed to providing the programmes, funding and facilities that nurture champions from grassroots to the global stage,” he added. Watts’ comments came on the heels of PM Persad-Bissessar’s congratulatory remarks shared on September 20, where she pledged full support for TT athletes, saying that sport must not be viewed as an “afterthought”, but a national investment. Watts continued, “The PM has asked me to assure you that your triumphs will inspire the nation and strengthen our determination to support every athlete who dares to dream big and work hard to achieve it.

“Whether you bring home gold, silver, and bronze or simply carry our red, white and black with pride, know that your country is always behind you.”

Watts also said that these accomplishments will always be celebrated by the nation, but it was the collective national spirit that made the moment truly special.

“That unity is priceless and is a gift sport continues to give us.”

The minister said these results represent more than just sporting success and are a symbol of potential and national pride:

“When we look at Keshorn and Jereem, we see more than medals. We see possibilities. We see proof that given the right support, our young people can reach the highest heights and make our small nation shine at the world stage.”

“Seeing you (Keshorn) so once again to the top of the podium with your gold medal has reminded us of the power of discipline, perseverance and excellence. You have written yet another golden chapter in our nation’s sporting story.”

He also lauded Richards for his fortitude and heart, saying, “Your silver medal performance has been nothing short of inspiring. With courage, heart and determination, you stood shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best and brought home glory for TT.”

In closing, he acknowledged the stalwart efforts of both athletes.

“Thank you for your sacrifice, your discipline and for reminding us greatness truly lives here in TT.”