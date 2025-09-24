Sharadiya Navratri: Sacred festival honours Mother Durga

Mother Durga will be worshipped for the Navratri period. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The Hindu community has begun to observe Navratri, the sacred festival dedicated to Mother Durga, the divine mother goddess. Running this year from September 22 to October 2, Navratri literally means "nine nights," though astrologically it can last anywhere from eight to ten solar days depending on the lunar calendar.

Pundit Ganesh Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Shiv Shankar Bhavan of Chickland Village, Freeport Mission Road, explained that “This year, Navratri will be observed for ten days as an

adhik tithi (extra lunar day) falls in between, extending the festival for ten days.”

He added that according to the Hindu calendar, four Navratris are observed throughout the year: Sharadiya (autumn), Chaitra (spring), Magha (winter), and Ashad (summer). Of these, Maharaj said, the Chaitra and Sharadiya are the two most widely celebrated.

On the significance of Mother Durga, Maharaj explained that she is revered as the protective mother of the universe, safeguarding all from evil forces while granting peace and contentment. Riding a lion or tiger, she symbolises control over negative emotions such as anger, arrogance, greed and jealousy. Her red sari embodies divine action and protection, while the eight arms she bears – each holding a weapon or sacred symbol – convey lessons of forgiveness, courage, righteousness, detachment, and love.”

The nine forms of Mother Durga are revered during Navratri. They are:

Day one: Shailaputri

Daughter of the mountain king Himaavan, Shailaputri rides the bull, holding a trident in one hand and a lotus in the other.

Day two: Brahmacharini

As the eternally youthful Parvati in her deep meditation on Lord Shiva, Brahmacharini walks barefoot, carrying a beaded garland and a sacred water pot.

Day three: Chandraghanta

Adorned with a crescent moon on her forehead, this ten-armed Goddess rides a tiger and fiercely destroys evil and wicked beings.

Day four: Kushmanda

Known as Ashtabhuja, the eight-armed Goddess who created the universe with her radiant smile, she holds a beaded garland containing the power of light and abundance.

Day five: Skandamata

Seated on a lotus and carrying her son Kartikeya (Skanda) in her lap, Skandamata, the four-armed Goddess, holds lotus flowers, a water vessel, and a bell.

Day six: Katyayani

Daughter of Sage Katyayan and a fierce form of Shakti, Katyayani rides a lion, wielding a sword. She is honoured as the warrior goddess.

Day seven: Kaalratri

Dark in complexion and fearsome in form, four-armed Kaalratri destroys demons. She rides a donkey, carries a trident, sword, and noose, and her third eye radiates the energy of the cosmos.

Day eight: Mahagauri

Goddess of purity, Mahagauri carries a drum (

damru) and a trident, blessing devotees endlessly with her other two hands. Her vehicle is the buffalo.

Day nine: Siddhidatri

Symbol of perfection, Siddhidatri is depicted with four arms, holding a mace, discus, book, and lotus, seated gracefully upon a lotus.

The tenth and last day (not night) of the Navratri period is vijaydashmi or dusshera.

Vijaya means victory and dashmi means ten, therefore it is the tenth day of victory. The day is celebrated differently across India, and in certain regions, it is remembered as the triumph of the goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur, as well as the victory of Lord Rama (a major deity in Hinduism and the central figure of the Ramayana epic) over the demon king Ravana.

According to Maharaj, in Trinidad, it is observed concluding the worship of the previous nine nights.

Performing worship:

The pundit noted that everyday worship of the goddess Durga is simple:

You will need:

A lota (brass cup) of water with a mango leaf, flower or spoon.

Chandan paste or powder

Essence

Incense sticks

Hardi (saffron)

Sindoor (vermillion)

Flowers

Neem leaves

Fruits or prasad

Sooparie (betel nut)

Clove

Coins

An aarti thali (tray)

- Choose your time of worship, either morning or evening as your time permits.

- Shower and wear your chosen puja clothes (red, yellow or white is okay).

- Wash hands, sip water and perform three cycles of pranayama or cyclic/alternate breathing.

- Offer prepared devi dhar (mixture of auspicious ingredients like milk, honey, neem leaves, rice, and spices, believed to receive blessings from the divine feminine) at your

jandhi (Hindu flag) area or on your murti of the goddess.

“To observe the festival of the divine mother goddess, on the first day, Kalash Sthāpana is performed” explained Maharaj.

Kalash Sthāpana is the ritual that formally invokes Goddess Durga and begins nine days of worship. It involves establishing a sacred pot (kalash) filled with water, a betel nut and coins, topped with mango leaves and a coconut. The pot is adorned with red cloth and rice, symbolising prosperity, purity and divine power.

“On this first day, wrap an unhusked, dried coconut with the sepals attached in red or yellow cloth and set it up in front or behind your murti (clay model) of the divine mother (depending on the size of the murti) and worship it for the nine days. On the final day, it is offered as the

purnahuti or last offering, in havan,” explained Maharaj.

Another husked dry coconut with a tuft of fibre left over the eyes (of the coconut) is also set up on a prepared kalasha (clay pot). A deeya on a parai (earthen saucer) is placed to the front and kept lit for the nine days.

“Place on your altar on a large thali and everyday, on the coconut, offer a few drops of water, and ten dots of chandan with hardi powder, then sindoor powder in a straight line, from left to right.

“If you have tied the cloth on the coconut, and you have a knot, one of those ten dots should be on the knot (this represents Lord Shri Kaal Bhairav – a fierce yet protective form of the Hindu deity Shiva.”

A flower is offered next then neem leaves, incense and aarti with a wick deeya or camphor.

“Chant this mantra throughout the entire process – Om Namas Chandikayai.

“Perform these offerings to your murti of mother Durga as well.

Havan (oblations into a fire) with ghee can also be done, using the same mantra, and adding "

swaha" at the end.

On the final day, one should prepare to perform havan with the wrapped coconut as the final offering. “The ashes can be put into flowing water or around your plants or

jandhi area,” said Maharaj..

He added that individuals can conclude their puja with a favourite mantra to the divine mother, seeking her mercy, guidance and protection and praying that she bestows her grace on all.