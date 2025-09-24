Ravi Tewari appointed chairman of NewGen Energy

Ravi Tewari, chairman of NewGen Energy Ltd. -

FORMER director of Guardian Holdings Ltd, Ravi Tewari, has been appointed chairman of NewGen Energy Ltd – a hydrogen and alternative energy innovator that plans to deliver a low-carbon solution for energy transition in Trinidad and Tobago.

NewGen Energy is 70 per cent owned by Hydrogene De France SA (HDF), a French-based global company pioneering large-scale green hydrogen solutions.

A release from the company, shared on the Energy Chamber's website, said Tewari was officially appointed chairman during a visit to the HDF high-powered hydrogen fuel cell factory in Bordeaux.

"This appointment comes as a critical time for HDF and NewGen as their large-scale hydrogen project moves closer to its final investment phase," the release said.

HDF and NewGen, according to the company’s website, will produce decarbonised hydrogen through electrolysis of water utilising low-carbon power sources from a local solar power plant and energy-efficient power produced from waste heat.

In the release, HDF said the NewGen project would cost around $500 million. It said the hydrogen will be used to replace a portion of the natural gas-derived supply currently used at an ammonia plant in Point Lisas.

"Once operational, NewGen will be the Caribbean's largest industrial-scale green hydrogen plant," the release said. "It is expected to cut around 200,000 tons of CO2 annually and enable the production of low-carbon ammonia."

The release said the NewGen project will not only strengthen TT’s position as a world-leading ammonia exporter, but would also contribute to reducing carbon intensity in production, which will, in turn, meet carbon reduction targets for supplying EU markets, set to adopt Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms in 2026.