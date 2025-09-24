Princes Town man fined for cursing, brandishing cutlass

A man who loudly cursed at a policewoman who intervened in a heated argument he was having with another person, has been fined after appearing before a Princes Town magistrate.

Krishna Ramlal pleaded guilty on September 23 in the Princes Town Second Court to charges of using obscene language and possession of a cutlass.

The magistrate fined him $150 for using obscene language, to be paid within seven days, or in default, he will serve ten days simple imprisonment.

Ramlal of Watson Avenue in Princes Town, was also fined $1,350 for possession of the weapon, with three months given to pay. If he fails to do so, he will serve 33 months’ imprisonment with hard labour.

He was charged by WPC Bridgemohan-De Leon of the Princes Town Municipal Police Station.

The court heard that on September 22, WPC Bridgemohan-De Leon was on patrol in the district when she saw Ramlal brandishing a cutlass during a heated argument.

She seized the cutlass and warned him about the offence of having a weapon with intent to commit an arrestable offence.

He replied, “Officer, I am not taking that. They slap me. I am going to f--king kill them!”

WPC Bridgemohan-De Leon warned him to stop using obscene language, but he continued, and said he did not care.

She then arrested and later charged him with both offences.

In court, Ramlal apologised to WPC Bridgemohan-De Leon for using obscene language.