PM: Republicanism is more than democracy

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar marked the 49th anniversary of TT becoming a republic by recounting the country’s accomplishments and is looking forward to making more progress for future generations.

In her Republic Day message on September 23, she said, “Today, we look forward and recognise that the independence of our state institutions must be renewed to drive fairness, accountability, and progress so future generations can inherit a republic defined by freedom and equal opportunity for all citizens.”

She said, “Forty-nine years ago, on August 1, 1976 Trinidad and Tobago became a constitutional republic.

“The then-government declared September 24, 1976 as Republic Day which coincidentally was the 20th anniversary of the PNM’s first election victory in 1956.

“Republicanism is a form of government that is more than just a democracy. A constitutional republic, in addition to honouring democratic principles, institutes checks and balances on the government, to limit power and protect the constitutional rights of individuals and minorities.”

She said, however, in 1976, when TT replaced the British monarch with our own president, our new republican constitution should have established checks and balances and created independent institutions to protect rights and ensure that governance served citizens, not partisan interests.

The republican constitution that was imposed on citizens, she said, was highly flawed.

She said it was passed when there was no elected opposition, due to the “No Vote” campaign of 1971, after the Black Power uprising.

In 1972, former prime minister Eric Williams appointed Sir Hugh Wooding to head a Constitution Commission.

The Wooding Commission, she said, created a widely respected constitution, which made progressive changes to the system of government. These changes included a fairer electoral system with proportional representation, an end to the unelected senate creating a single-chamber National Assembly, a president widely elected by members of the National Assembly, city, borough and county councils, and many other innovations.

She said Williams rejected the Wooding Commission report and imposed the 1976 Republican Constitution which gave the prime minister slightly more power than before, and made “independent” institutions a sham, as they were appointed by the president, who became a creature of the ruling party.

The UNC, Persad-Bissessar said, has made efforts to reform and strengthen the republic.

“The UNC government of 1995-2000 advanced the Freedom of Information Act, Judicial Review Act, and Equal Opportunity Act,” she said.

The government during her first tenure as prime minister (2010-2015), she said, modernised parliament with Prime Minister’s Questions, introduced proportional representation in local government, enacted landmark procurement legislation, and advanced measures for fairer resource distribution.

“Each of these initiatives upheld one principle: democracy must empower all our people,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar, who was elected for a second term as Prime Minister on April 28, said, “Happy Republic Day, TT. May God always bless our great nation.”