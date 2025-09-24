PM promises 'very good budget'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, flanked by her cabinet ministers, addresses the media at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on September 23 - Lincoln Holder

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has promised the country "a very good budget", replying to reporters' questions at a function to honour athletes Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards plus the Trinidad Knight Riders cricket team at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on September 23. The budget is expected to be presented in early October.

"With respect to recurrent expenditure, today I shared with ministers the first draft of the recurrent expenditure for them to look to see where they want to put the priority, in which areas to put priority, in which areas to move/shift, as the case may be."

The PM said her government was now very hard at work with the budget.

"You will be surprised. I think we have a very good budget. We will have a very good budget.

"Some new, innovative things to diversify the economy."

She recalled her promise to create jobs, which she was very concerned about.

"At my last watch we created 50,000 new jobs.

"My plan is to make sure in this budget coming that we do have some economic mechanisms for jobs and of course revenue generation."

The PM promised some innovative projects to create more revenue streams for TT, away from a current over-reliance on oil and gas.

"Of course we will still take the goodness that God gave us out of the Earth – the oil and gas – but we must also have other streams of revenue apart from that.

"We have many, many proposals that we are still finalising."

Persad-Bissessar had earlier announced that Walcott and Richards as well as cricketers Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran will become sports ambassadors.

She said sport tourism will be included as a key area in the budget.

Persad-Bissessar told the media last week that it would be a deficit budget.

The 2024/2025 budget was $59.741 billion with a deficit of $5.517 billion.

Reporters asked about the murder of 14-year old Mariah Seenath in Friendship Village, Ste Madeleine, on September 20.

Persad-Bissessar replied, "It is a very tragic situation. I don't have enough information or evidence or intelligence on it.

"My heart bleeds for that family. In fact any murder is one too many."