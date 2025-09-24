Pistol, ammo seized during raids

TAKEN OFF THE STREETS: A Beretta pistol and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition seized by police on September 23. - Photo courtesy TTPS

TWO anti-crime exercises in Port of Spain and Western divisions, led to the recovery of a quantity of ammunition and a firearm on September 23.

A TTPS press release said the operations were conducted under the authority of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2025, targeting illegal firearms and ammunition.

Between 6 pm-10 pm, officers of the Western Division Task Force conducted a foot patrol in the hills of Fort George Road, St James, along a track leading to Upper Waterhole, Cocorite.

The exercise was approved by Snr Supt Williams, spearheaded by ASP Aguillera and Inspector Grant and included Sgt Hunte and officers of the task force and Western Division Gang Unit.

Officers spotted three men dressed in dark clothing sitting along the track. The men looked in the direction of the officers before running off in different directions. A search led to the discovery a Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In a separate operation, done between 2.30 pm-8 pm on the same date, officers from the Western and Port of Spain Divisions including units from Fort Chacon, Duncan Street, and the Canine Unit, carried out co-ordinated searches in Powder Magazine, Cocorite; Gibson Trace, Laventille; and Lodge Place in East Dry River, Port of Spain.

This operation, spearheaded by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Ramnarine, Supt Ramsook,and ASP Singh was co-ordinated by Insp Steele and Sgt Bethelmy, and focused on high-risk areas known for illegal activities.

During the search of an abandoned structure at Lodge Place, after receiving certain information, PC Smith discovered a black plastic-wrapped box containing fifty rounds of .40 calibre ammunition. Investigations are ongoing in these matters.

The TTPS release urged the public to continue supporting the service by sharing information via the TTPS hotlines or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.