Persad-Bissessar: Phillip Alexander was 'totally out of line'

Phillip Alexander -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has distanced herself from recent remarks of parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Alexander, when asked about a "minister who was in a back and forth with Venezuela."

Alexander in a video posted on social media said because TT was part of the Indian diaspora, the Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, who visited TT in July, would use nuclear weapons against Venezuela.

His remarks attracted the attention of Venezuela vice president Delcy Rodriguez who said, "The only nuclear bomb dropped into the brain of this official's newly-taken government. TT should think of its people before they intend to attack Venezuela and renounce their vassalage to the US government that intends to steal our immense energy resources.”

At an event at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on September 23, the PM said, "He was totally out of line. I do not share his views. I have since told him to stay in his zone. Let's hope that he complies.

"The Cabinet and my government, we do not share the views expressed by that honourable minister."

Venezuela defence minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez recently issued a warning to TT against facilitating the US military which now has a fleet of eight warships including a nuclear-powered submarine, drones, aircraft, helicopters and 4,500 men assembling in the Southern Caribbean for deployment against narco-traffickers. The US authorities have put a US$50 million on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro whom they have dubbed a drug trafficker and have obliterated three small boats in succession this month which the US alleged were narco-trafficking.