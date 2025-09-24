ORTT for Selwyn Cudjoe, Kenneth Ramchand, Hochoy Charles

Selwyn R Cudjoe - Photo courtesy Wellesley College

This year, 29 national awards will be presented those who have rendered outstanding service to the country, with three people receiving the nation’s highest honour, The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).

The late former chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Hochoy Charles, Professors Emeritus Selwyn Cudjoe and Kenneth Ramchand were chosen for the ORTT, with this being a second national award for Ramchand.

Ramchand is a renowned lecturer, scholar and author, and is best known for his contributions to Caribbean literature, especially his book The West Indian Novel and its Background, recognised for its “transformative influence” on the literature syllabus at UWI.

Ramchand told Newsday he always enjoyed his work, which has been a source of satisfaction and happiness, but acknowledgement was always pleasant. He was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold) in 1996.

“We can live for a long time through all kinds of vicissitudes if we have a solid, inward comfort that we are doing work that we enjoy and which is having an effect. We all take pleasure in that.

“But we are also human beings and every human being is pleased to be recognised or honoured by his country. Therefore, I am very pleased at having got the award.”

Cudjoe described the award as the culmination of a long career, that his country’s government felt he was worthy of the nation’s highest award.

According to his biography, Cudjoe served TT with distinction for over five decades as an educator and national leader. His body of work included monographs, essays, public lectures, newspaper columns and contributions to academia.

It said, “He contributed greatly to Africana Studies and Caribbean literary thought. As a literary scholar, cultural historian, and public intellectual, Professor Cudjoe has led the proverbial charge in decolonising the Caribbean’s intellectual tradition, primarily through the elevation and edification of the Afro-Caribbean voice.”

Cudjoe said he had been working and teaching for the past 70 years so the recognition felt wonderful.

“I feel very honoured. You work your butt off but you’re never sure what will happen. So I was surprised when they informed me I had received the honour. I felt very good.”

He was especially grateful because, he said, TT had the habit of not honouring its own people.

“It’s a big deal. I’ve worked all over the world and people have honoured me in different ways, but we have a way in TT, we don’t know what it means to honour our own for what he has done. It’s always wonderful when you’re recognised by your own people.”