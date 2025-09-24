Ministry of the People distributes $269k in disaster relief grants

Minister of the People Vandana Mohit presents a disaster relief package to a recipient at at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on SS Erin Road, Penal on September 20. -

THE Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit, distributed 65 disaster relief grants valued at more than $269,000 across Penal/Debe, Siparia and surrounding communities.

In a release, the ministry said the grants were provided to more than 40 households, representing 160 beneficiaries, in a grant distribution ceremony on September 20.

"The ceremony, hosted at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on SS Erin Road, Penal, was not just about financial aid, but a heartfelt assurance that the government stands firmly beside its citizens in their time of need," the release said.

At the ceremony, Mohit reaffirmed the ministry’s pledge to deliver faster, fairer and more compassionate service.

"Too many families have faced the hardship of waiting and the pain of uncertainty. This government is determined to change that reality," Mohit said.

She also praised the recipients’ resilience and noted the courage it takes to rebuild after a loss.

She assured that the government’s support will not only help cushion the effects of disaster-related hardships but will also ensure that no one is left behind.

"This initiative is part of a wider vision to reduce poverty, tackle inequality and strengthen the social safety net across TT," she said.