Micah Baksh to chair SAPA board

Chairman Micah Baksh, centre, and members of the SAPA board after receiving their instruments of appointment on September 17 at the ministry in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Culture

MICAH BAKSH has been appointed chairman of the board of the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

Baksh, who is supervisor circulation at Newsday’s El Socorro office, and the ten-member committee were presented with their instruments of appointment at Ministry of Culture and Community Development (MCCD) head office on September 17.

Head of the Music Department at Naparima Girls’ High School and a member of Iere Theatre Productions Reanna Edwards-Paul as well as radio and television presenter, singer and artiste manager, Wendy Lewis also sit on the board.

It is the last of four cultural boards named by Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development and Dr Narindra Roopnarine, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry.

The other boards for the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Naparima Bowl and Queen’s Hall were previously named.

In a brief interview on September 18, Baksh said he is pleased to serve his country in this capacity.

He attributed his selection due to the legacy of his father, the late Walid Baksh an actor, playwright, producer, Carnival judge and all-round supporter and promoter of culture.

Growing up in the shadows of his father and seeing his dedication to the arts left a lasting impression on him.

Having now been appointed in this position, he said he intends to continue his father’s proud legacy, “especially in the south.”

Benjamin said she has big plans to raise the standards of this premier facility in San Fernando.

She is expected to lead the members on a site visit next week and after, the first meeting would be held to plan the way forward.

Baksh said he was very pleased with the complement of the board which consists of mainly young, talented people who all have a background in some aspect of culture, as well as educators and an attorney.

“We all come from different disciplines but during our informal talks we all seem to have the same goal.”

In her brief remarks to the appointees, Benjamin reflected on the importance of SAPA’s role in the cultural landscape.

“SAPA is a hub for nurturing talent, celebrating creativity and strengthening cultural identity in TT.

“The newly-appointed board carries a responsibility to ensure that SAPA continues to thrive as a national institution, providing opportunities for artists to grow and for communities to connect through the arts.”

She said the new board is expected to exercise effective governance in accordance with the provisions of the SAPA Act, develop and oversee programming that promotes artistic excellence and broadens participation in the performing arts.

Its responsibility also includes the maintain and upgrade of the facility, to ensure it remains modern, safe and accessible for all.

SAPA was established under Act No 6 of 2022 as a body corporate with responsibility for the promotion, development and preservation of culture and the arts through training and performance.

The board of directors

Micah Baksh – chairman

Tara Lalgee – deputy chairman

Keiron Sachin Lal

Nathaniel Malchan

Aaliyah Roopnarine

Jairaj “Sham Ghool” Singh

Krystal Kholay-Rennie

Wendy H Lewis

Reanna Edwards-Paul

Alesia Dyer-Stoute