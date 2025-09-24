Memorial for murdered doctor on Sept 24

Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler. -

A memorial service will be held on September 24 for Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler who died on September 18, three weeks after she was critically injured during a shooting while on her way home.

Williams-Chandler, one of TT’s first female surgeons, was ambushed by two gunmen in Champs Fleurs on August 30.

She was nearing her home around midnight when a Nissan wagon, which was parked on the road, suddenly pulled in front of her SUV, blocking her path.

The gunmen came out and began shooting at her, hitting her multiple times.

An off-duty prison officer who was in the car behind her used his service weapon to shoot at the assailants, killing one.

The memorial will be held virtually via Google Meet between 3 pm – 5.30 pm.

A social media flyer for the memorial invited “family, friends, and all whose lives she touched…to honour and celebrate her remarkable life.”

It added funeral arrangements for Williams-Chandler will be announced at a later date.