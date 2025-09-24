Marlon King to face third trial for murder of Amy Annamunthodo, 4, in 2006

Marlon King -

Almost two decades after her gruesome murder, Amy Emily Annamunthodo’s stepfather, Marlon King, wias ordered to face a third trial.

A San Fernando jury remained hung, unable to deliver a verdict after four hours of deliberations at the O’Meara Judicial Centre on September 23. King was before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas for his second trial.

In 2012, he was sentenced to hang by then-High Court judge Anthony Carmona after a jury returned a similar guilty verdict. On July 29, 2021, the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial after upholding King's appeal against conviction.

Annamunthodo, four, was tortured and beaten to death in 2006. King was charged with killing the child at his home on Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella. He was in a common-law relationship with Annamunthodo’s mother, Anita.

Annamunthodo was burned with cigarettes, hung from her hair and beaten until her heart ruptured. At the time of her death, the four-year-old was said to be 33 pounds, unable to speak properly and underdeveloped. King's neighbour, Anthony Rocke, saw King punching Amy 20 to 30 times while she hung from a cloth tied to her hair and attached to a door ledge. She was clad in underwear, and her mouth was gagged. Medical evidence said she was burned with cigarettes on her vagina, inner thigh and forearm an hour before she died. She suffered multiple internal and external injuries throughout her body, including a broken rib and bruised organs.

King's case will return to the cause list for the rescheduling of a new trial.