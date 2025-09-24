Let cryptocurrency sector flourish

THE EDITOR: The Virtual Assets Bill and Virtual Assets Service Providers, 2025 is backward. Let us innovate. Bring digital financial services to the people. Allow financial technology to serve us. Let virtual asset businesses advertise and grow.

The future of e-money is here and now. We need faster payment solutions for people and businesses. Let us hold virtual assets and be able to freely digitally trade, transfer, pay, invest, cash out and profit. Let the small man eat something.

And with this year’s foreign exchange shortages and credit card limits, purchasing and importing with crypto is an ideal business solution to soften the blows of entrepreneurship. Let crypto assets be regulated securities.

Allowing crypto to be insured as well will stimulate an economic boom. And if not invest, at least allow mining with regulations. Citizens can generate their own electricity with affordable solar and wind generation like in Caricom neighbour Barbados and be self-reliant in their business and even provide their excess power to TT’s national grid, which is one of the most subsidised in the Western Hemisphere. A win-win scheme.

In these hard and trying economic times, elevate and uplift families' financial status and dignity in public. Let citizens be able to hold their heads high. Crypto is here to stay. The world and its leading nations are rushing towards crypto while the TT government is running from it.

Let the crypto currency sector thrive. Open TT to both local and foreign direct investment and foreign exchange. Open TT to the world. For how long again must we hold ourselves back? Let us live! Let us emancipate ourselves from this dictatorial decision of banning crypto.

Vox populi, vox deorum. Sign my petition.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail