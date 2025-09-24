Lessons from Trump

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: It hasn’t taken long for US President Donald Trump to brutally unleash his long-standing desires to force his view of how life should be for everyone else and to enact his retribution agenda.

His agenda has shaken the Western world awake from a long slumber in a cradle of relative stability. The world is now quivering from the shock waves that keep coming from day to day in reaction to his edicts and outbursts.

However, because of his actions, we have been given many lessons that, if learned, can lead us towards more good governance, self-sufficiency and resilience.

The US has long been the most powerful nation in the world and has showed us the many benefits of democracy. This power has been rooted in its military and economic strength fuelled by its ongoing technological and cultural prowess.

It is therefore understandable that individuals, companies and countries everywhere forged more connections to the US so that they could benefit from the land of might and money.

This has led to a world entrenched in a web of trade and personal connections which we are now being forced to disentangle because of Trump’s ever shifting demands and new rules, especially regarding trade and immigration.

As we struggle to regain our balance, figuring out ways to be more independent would not have happened without the disruption of Trump and his administration.

Successful businesses know that reliance on one big customer is risky. Canada has learned this the hard way. For many valid reasons including physical proximity, Canada does most of its trading with the US. It is now scrambling to change that reality since the threats of Trump’s tariff war. The lesson learned is that broad alliances and diversity are key to any prosperity.

Successful entities also know the power of marketing. Trump tapped into the overriding sentiment of victimhood and fear that many people felt after decades of corporate dominance, growing inequities and changing demographics. By claiming he is a victim like them and would help them fight their oppressors, he ensnared and converted the masses to follow him in that quest.

This was a master class in how clever marketing and repetitive messianic messaging can have a powerful effect on people.

As we watch the US slip into autocracy, we better understand the value and fragility of democracies. In tearing apart their government agencies, we appreciate the critical roles that government plays in our lives and the importance of this.

Everyone agrees with noble goals, but we have seen that how you get there can do more harm than good. How Trump has decided to fix the immigration system in America, which is a goal that everyone agreed with, is doing more harm than good and shows that any means does not necessarily justify an end.

With so many of Trump’s policies affecting the whole world, we have had to contemplate how interconnected we are and to look at the complicated big picture of our modern world, how it works, and how difficult it is to achieve equity and dignity for all.

The lessons keep coming and, among many others, we have learned about the importance of due process and diligence in what we do and the perils of losing our democracies and associated freedoms.

A lot of damage has been done, but in a glass half-filled world, we can be thankful for lessons learned.

JENNY BABOOLAL

via e-mail