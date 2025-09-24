Kamla to meet Caricom, US officials at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, flanked by her cabinet ministers, addresses the media at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on September 23 - Lincoln Holder

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she will meet both Caricom and US officials when she attends the UN General Assembly in New York in the coming days.

She was replying to questions from reporters on September 23 at a function at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

It was not yet on the cards to meet US President Donald Trump, she said, but if it happens she would welcome it.

Replying to a question, she said, "Yes, we do intend to meet some US officials. As I say, those are being finalised with the minister of foreign affairs (Sean Sobers), at this time."

It was not on her agenda to meet any Venezuelan officials, she said. "I don't even know if Venezuela is attending."

In her address earlier, she said during her absence from TT from September 24-30, she will engage in bilateral and multilateral meetings in her packed programme at the UN.

"Top of that list will be Ghana, the UAE and several other countries as bilaterals, one on one.

"In addition we intend to hold some multilaterals where several of our countries here in the Caricom and from elsewhere, we will be meeting with them."

She vowed a "TT-first" policy.

"But no man is an island and can do it alone, so we will be meeting with international bodies and of course Caricom."

Addressing reporters later, the PM welcomed the US military presence in the Southern Caribbean as a likely "game-changer" against local crime, which she said was fuelled by regional narco-trafficking.

A reporter asked if her statements made on TT's behalf (outside of a Caricom umbrella) on the current US-Venezuela confrontation meant she had lost faith in the promise of Caricom.

The PM said TT has a good relationship with the people of Venezuela.

"I put the interest of the people of TT first, so while we have the unity in Caricom, every nation state in Caricom is free to exercise their sovereign rights as they think best.

"At this time our willingness in accepting the US in the waters of the South Caribbean, the international waters, I am very happy about that.

"That is my sovereign right for the people of TT."

She said many other Caricom nations do not have the level of violence TT experiences.

"We had over 600 murders in this tiny island state in one year. We have the narco-trafficking, the human trafficking, many other ills that come from criminality.

"Therefore at this time, I think it is the right time, the right place, for TT to change our paradigms when it comes to our sovereign interests and the safety and security of the people of TT.

"I put that first. Certainly I embrace the Caricom. We have learnt a lot from the Caricom. We have a lot more to learn. When we partner together, we do better

However, regarding the narco threat, she said TT was the member state most hit by crime.

"We can't do the same things we have been doing for 20 years and expect it to change.

"So this is a game-changer in a sense, having help from others who are larger than we are. They have the resources. We don't have the resources. We have not had them for the past umpteen years, where the crime has run away. We have to do things differently.

"So to my partners, brothers, sisters, cousins in the Caricom, we love them. We are committed to the Caricom. So nothing I am saying is against the Caricom. It has to do firstly as I say with looking after the safety and security of the people of TT."