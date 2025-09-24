Kamla advises acting PM: Don't do anything I wouldn't do

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, left, congratulates Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John who will act in her stead as prime minister. -

MINISTER of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John will be acting prime minister while Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar travels to New York City to address the UN General Assembly.

The announcement came via a post on Facebook by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and House Leader Barry Padarath on September 23. John is Couva North MP.

The news was then announced online by Persad-Bissessar, saying, "We extend best wishes to Minister John as she assumes this responsibility."

The PM later expressed confidence in John, speaking to reporters at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's at a function to honour top athletes Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards and the Trinidad Knight Rider cricket team. She said John was "a very hard-working, diligent person."

Persad-Bissessar, in parting advice to John, then quipped, "Don't do anything I wouldn't do."

Speaking to the media about her appointment, John said she was initially in shock.

"I was very still. I think she and all was wondering if I had a pulse.

"I am very grateful that hard work has been recognised and basically it is with humility and thankfulness. I will continue to work hard; I am a very quiet person when it comes to my work."

She said she felt humbled that the Prime Minister chose her with the wealth of other talented MPs at her disposal.

"The UNC has a deep bench of talent. We have a lot of talented people. We have a lot of hardworking people. Ten years in opposition wasn't easy. It wasn’t a one-man show. It was a few of us who pulled together under the Prime Minister's (then Opposition Leader) leadership. She had a number of choices to make. I am very humbled to serve my country."

John began as an opposition senator in 2000.

She then served in the Basdeo Panday administration as a government senator while successively the minister of transport (January 12, 2001–June 27, 2001), and then minister of transport, tourism and Tobago affairs (June 28, 2001–December 24, 2001). She was a temporary opposition senator in 2018.

John served as a full opposition senator under Persad-Bissessar's leadership from August 28, 2020 – March 18, 2025.

She became works and infrastructure minister on May 3 in the new Persad-Bissessar administration.

John was formerly CEO of the Housing Development Corporation, and managing director of the Port Authority.

She is a chartered accountant, certified professional accountant, and certified management accountant, according to her profile on the Parliament website.