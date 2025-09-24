Jack in the clear

Jack Warner -

FORMER Fifa vice-president Jack Warner is a “free” man and cannot be handed over to the United States as all extradition proceedings against him have been permanently stayed by the High Court.

In a significant move on September 23, Justice Karen Reid held that Warner was subjected to a flawed extradition process, particularly the absence of the speciality rule outlining the charges Warner would be facing.

“Ordinarily, civil courts are slow to make any decision, the effect of which is to thwart the conduct of criminal prosecutions, as the public interest is usually best served by having those prosecutions determined on their merits,” Reid said.

However, she added, “When it comes to the handing over of citizens for extraterritorial prosecution, the Extradition Act provides a manner in which this is to be done, and the protections that are required to be put in place for the protection of our citizens.”

One of these protections, the judge noted, was the rule of specialty, designed to protect TT citizens from being prosecuted for offences other than those for which they are being extradited.

“A few things have become obvious. It is not in dispute that the only arrangement existing between the requesting state and TT is the treaty.”

Asked to comment on the decision on September 23, Prime Minister said she was not aware of the ruling, but said she was happy for him.

She recalled reading the indictment in Parliament, but said "some decisions are right on spot and some are not....That is why we have the courts of law."

The judge referred extensively to the Privy Council’s findings on the treaty provisions in relation to the specialty rule, noting that the alternative of relying on the requesting state’s laws to afford such protection would lead to uncertain results owing to differences in statutory interpretation or changes in the law.

According to the judge, the Privy Council noted that because of the differences, TT’s Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act “provided for specialty arrangements to be made to secure the protection of the rights of our citizens who are being extradited.”

“The board accepted the assumption that the requesting state was acting in good faith and that even absent an agreement, the United States usually applied the specialty rule.

“And finally, the board found that the certificate of the attorney general disclosed a specialty arrangement which complied with the law.”

However, she said in Warner’s case, the arrangement the local and apex courts were led to believe existed was a fiction. This speciality principle was central to Warner’s case.

She noted, “This breach is more significant when the court considers the change in administration of the requesting state since the delivery of the board’s decision in 2022 and notwithstanding the references therein to the board’s acceptance that the requesting state will act in good faith and on its international obligations, the new administration has very publicly and quite vocally articulated and in fact demonstrated that when it comes to the rights of non-citizens, it is unburdened by considerations of procedural due process and the rule of law.

“As such, it was imperative that, as the board noted in its judgment, in order to ensure that the required statutory protection regarding speciality was being afforded to the claimant, an arrangement that expressly accorded with the requirements of Section 8.3 of the act was required to have been made between the United States and TT.

“While more specific findings will be made in respect of the facts alleged by both parties and in relation to whether any of the several rights that the claimants are alleged to have been breached by the defendant were in fact breached, I find it is sufficient for today’s purposes to confine myself to the consideration just outlined that the conduct of the defendant breached the claimant’s right to the protection of the law as conceded by the defendant.”

On September 21, 2015, then–Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi issued a certificate under section 8(5) of the act, which declared that an arrangement with the US existed for Warner. That certificate was presented as “conclusive evidence.”

Warner, 81, has lived under the shadow of extradition since May 2015, when he surrendered to authorities in response to a US warrant. He was indicted on 29 charges ranging from racketeering to wire fraud and bribery in one of the largest corruption scandals in football history. His bail, set at $2.5 million, has kept him confined to TT. Although the US charges remain in that country’s courts, Warner will not be sent there to face them.

The judge’s ruling, which effectively puts on hold the September 21, 2015, authority to proceed (ATP) signed by Al-Rawi, came a week after state attorneys conceded that the arrangement between the US and TT for Warner’s extradition was flawed. Those concessions also followed advice received by current Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, from external counsel.

The state’s lead attorney, Robert Strang, said Jeremie would consider releasing the opinion to the court, which will now hear arguments on the extent to which the courts were misled by the “arrangement” in place, the various threshold tests to be met in extraditions, along with damages and perhaps culpability, at a hybrid hearing on October 3.

Warner had challenged the certificate’s legitimacy when he surrendered to authorities in response to a US warrant.

Warner’s legal team had sought disclosure of the alleged arrangement in 2015, but none was ever produced. The High Court accepted it at face value, while the Court of Appeal noted there was a “special arrangement,” declaring its validity beyond question.

Even the Privy Council, while commenting on discrepancies between the Extradition Act and the 1996 US/Trinidad and Tobago treaty, proceeded on the assumption that Warner’s certificate reflected a valid arrangement.

Yet by 2023, the truth was revealed. In response to a freedom of information request, the Office of the Attorney General admitted: “A recent search of documents at the Central Authority has not discovered a written version of this agreement.”

The Chief Magistrate, in a June 2023 ruling, described the revelation as a “colossal misrepresentation” by the State’s legal team.

This led to Jeremie’s investigation.

Warner’s lead counsel, Fyard Hosein, SC, likened Jeremie’s move to the biblical story of Saul’s road to Damascus. He also underscored the significance of the court’s ruling to the administration of justice, as it was focused on transparency.

“The population must have confidence in the courts, in the system…It’s very important to the jurisprudence of the country. It’s unprecedented. It is significant. It is the hallmark of a developed society where the judiciary is given the power to check executive and legislative overreach.”

Hosein said what previously took place in Warner’s extradition process “shook the foundation of the administration of justice.”

“I can’t think of another case where courts have been misled to the extent that they have been misled in this particular case.”

Warner looks to future

Warner was understandably relieved. He is now looking to the future and whatever role he can play in the country’s development, particularly in football, which, he believes can be this country’s saving grace.

On August 5, he spoke candidly of his ordeal in an interview with Newsday, “For ten years, I have been pilloried in this country. I have been persecuted, I have been oppressed, and my character has been dragged through the mud,” Warner said.

“This is not about Jack Warner. It’s about the poor man who doesn’t have the means to fight for justice. If this could happen to me, it could happen to the poor man in more ways than one.”

He reflected on the personal toll of the decade-long legal battle, citing sleepless nights, public ridicule, and reputational loss.

“I’ve lost everything in terms of my name and reputation,” he said.

In 2024, Warner expressed confidence about his case in the US as he noted a New York Time story on a US Supreme Court ruling which freed two people charged with football corruption. The ruling questioned “whether American prosecutors overreached by applying US law to a group of people, many of them foreign nationals, who defrauded foreign organisations as they carried out bribery schemes across the world.”

Another ex-defendant in the Fifa corruption scandal, American Chuck Blazer, a former general secretary of Concacaf who became an informant for the FBI, died in 2017.

Also appearing for Warner were Rishi Dass, SC, Sasha Bridgmohansingh, Anil Maraj and Aadam Hosein.