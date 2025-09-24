Headliner to capture Triple Crown

Headliner, foreground, on the way to victory in the feature race of the Guineas, May 30, 2025, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

JASON CLIFTON

THE blue riband event, the most prestigious race on the local racing calendar, the Trinidad Derby Stakes, a grade one contest, will be run off at approximately 4.30 pm over a distance of 2,000 metres on the main track, on September 24, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This event, which originally attracted a field of seven runners, has been boiled down to six entrants after Marmalade was declared a scratch at the pre-race vet inspection on September 23.

It is expected that Headliner will be sent off as pre-race favourite for this mouth-watering clash after winning the Guineas on May 30 and then demolishing his rivals in the Midsummer Classic on August 1st.

Other thoroughbreds that will be facing starter Wayne Campbell in this 2,000 metres affair will be Free Pass, runner-up of the Guineas, and Midsummer Classic, coming from the barn of trainer Glen Emmanuel. The very impressive Valiante will be sent out by trainer Michael Lutchman. Champion trainer John O’Brien would also send out Have A Great Day and Soca Ecstacy. Trainer Johnathan Lyder’s charge, Showtime, will round off the field for owner Alan Cabral.

Another very interesting betting contest on the holiday card will be the penultimate contest that would see three US-bred runners locking horns with local-bred C’EST LA VIE in a 1,200 metres event for horses 80 and lower on the main course.

Punters who journey to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, will have the pleasure of receiving many giveaways as well as being able to place bets on many foreign tracks.

Post time for the six-race holiday card is slated at 12.45 pm.