Funeral for Mariah Seenath on September 27

Mariah Seenath -

Funeral plans are under way for Mariah Seenath, a Form Three San Fernando East Secondary student who was found in some bushes near the Friendship Recreation Ground, Ste Madeleine, on September 20.

An autopsy on September 22 confirmed the 14 year old died from blunt force trauma to her head. Her father, Marlon, 40, told Newsday he was in the middle of making the necessary arrangements. He said it will be held on September 27, but a time has not yet been determined. He hopes to confirm a time with the funeral home by September 25.

Relatives said Mariah was last seen on the morning of September 20 as she left her Friendship Village home shortly after doing some chores. Moments earlier, she had returned from her grandmother's Cipeiro Road home. She was found in some bushes off a track, which her father said she and her relatives would often use as a shortcut.

There has since been an outpour of support for the Seenath family from teachers at her school who described her as a model student.

The school mourned her loss in a Facebook post on Sunday as it said she was a well-appreciated and loved student.

"To her relatives, friends, fellow footballers, classmates, Drama Club crew members, teachers, we express our heartfelt condolences. We have all lost a student who was well-appreciated and loved. She will be long remembered.

"Let's choose to come together and comfort one another during this time of mourning. Let's choose healing, empathy, respect and kindness as we walk through this difficult time."

Parents of students who knew her told Newsday their children did not take the news of her death well. One single-parent said his daughter has since had difficulties sleeping, having known Mariah since they attended the Pleasanville Primary School.

Police are continuing investigations into the incident.