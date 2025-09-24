Doctor was inspiration for women

SHOT DEAD: Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler. - Photo courtesy Facebook

THE EDITOR: The Society of Surgeons of TT and the surgical and wider medical fraternity are greatly saddened by the passing of Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler FRCS. She was a dedicated surgeon, teacher and mentor.

In the early 1980s she served as a junior surgeon attached to the San Fernando General Hospital. Following this she completed her postgraduate training in surgery, becoming the first female general surgeon in TT. She subsequently took up duties as surgical consultant at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

She served as a source of great inspiration and guidance for women in surgery in TT and in the wider Caribbean. Many of our current female surgeons have followed in her footsteps.

She was the recipient of a special honouree award from the Society of Surgeons in 2023 for her everlasting contribution to our surgical field.

She will be remembered fondly by her students and patients alike. The Society of Surgeons extends our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

THE EXECUTIVE

Society of Surgeons of TT