Cyclist Jadian Neaves 43rd at Road World Champs time trial

NATIONAL cyclist Jadian Neaves placed 43rd at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships men’s Under-23 individual time trial, which rode off in Kigali, Uganda, on September 22.

Across the challenging 31.2 kilometre distance, Neaves clocked 45 minutes and 38.69 seconds (45:38.69), riding at an average speed of 41.012 kilometres per hour, among the 60 competitors.

Sweden’s Jakob Soderqvist (38:24.43) was crowned world champion with New Zealander Nate Pringle (39:28.39) and Frenchman Maxime Decomble (39:28.56) completing the top three finishers respectively.

In the women’s equivalent on September 21, TT women’s pro cyclist Teniel Campbell finished 23rd among 44 competitors. She covered the same 31.2 km distance, clocking 48:25.09, riding at an average speed of 38.663km/h.

Swiss speedster Marlen Reusser (43:09.34) rode to world champion status while the Dutch pair of Anna van der Breggen (44:01.23) and Demi Vollering (44:14.07) were second and third, respectively.