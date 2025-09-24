COP leader: OSHA in ‘terrible mess’

COP leader Prakash Ramadhar with former leader Kirt Sinnette (left) and member Gerard Small (right) at a media briefing at the party’s Curepe offices on September 23. -

Leader of the Congress of the People Prakash Ramadhar is calling for the government to look into alleged claims of nepotism and interference in the Occupational Safety and Health Agency‘s (OSHA) operations.

Speaking at a media briefing at the COP’s Curepe office on September 23, Ramadhar said he was concerned about the investigations into Paria and NiQuan.

In February 2022, five men were trapped in an underwater pipeline they were servicing for Paria.

One of the men, Christopher Boodram, escaped, while the other four men died.

A commission of inquiry into the incident concluded the men’s deaths were due to “gross… and consequently criminal” negligence and recommended that charges be laid for corporate manslaughter.

In June 2023, an explosion and fire at the NiQuan Gas-to-Liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre resulted in the death of Massy Energy pipe-fitter Allanlane Ramkissoon.

A subsequent report, which was only released after a court ruling, said the accident was linked to systemic failures, including inadequate supervision and poor safety systems.

Ramadhar said the operations at OSHA are “in a terrible mess” as he claimed to have received documentation from people working with the agency to support his comments.

“I’m calling for an investigation into OSHA by those who have a responsibility to oversee it, whether there’s a new board or ministerial level.”

Calls to Labour Minister Leroy Baptiste on September 23 went unanswered.

Ramadhar said legal precedent indicates OSHA has six months after an offence to lay charges and noted the charges in the Paria incident were laid more than two years after the incident.

Paria’s general manager Mushtaq Mohammed, terminal operations manager Collin Piper and the company itself pleaded not guilty to nine of 15 charges they face under the OSH Act.

He claimed efforts by the investigator to complete the probe within the six-month period were frustrated. Ramadhar said it was a similar case in the NiQuan investigation. He said he believes an investigation into the claims he received is necessary as OSHA has one of the highest responsibilities to the working population in TT.

“This is such a grave issue that we cannot allow for the suspicions or for the uncertainty about the integrity of OSHA to be up in question.”

Ramadhar added any claim of interference should be investigated.

“If this country is to succeed, it will only do so when the institutions of state do their job and they do it well, and they do it properly, without influence, without any sort of corruption of the system.”

Ramdhar said the organisation is also plagued with incompetence as a result of nepotism as people are being hired without the relevant qualifications.

He said this has led to a “complete failure in the system.” Newsday called OSHA’s communications department for a comment at around 2pm on September 23.

An employee took the information, but up till publication did not respond to our request for a comment.