Chaconia Gold for TKR: Pollard, Pooran, Jereem, Keshorn named sport ambassadors

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, and Trinbago Knight Riders captain Nicholas Pooran lift the 2025 Caribbean Premier League trophy, alongside World Championship gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, left, World Championship silver medallist Jereem Richards, second from right, and other Cabinet ministers and cricketers at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on September 23. - Lincoln Holder

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will receive this country’s second-highest national award, Chaconia Gold, after winning the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League title, on September 21, with a victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar made the announcement at the Diplomatic Centre, on September 23, after meeting with TKR players and staff. Also meeting with Persad-Bissessar were World Championship medallists Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards. Walcott copped gold in the men’s javelin and Richards took silver in the men’s 400-metre event.

“I don’t want to admit it, but I am not a great cricket fan, but because of you guys I try not to miss a game,” Persad-Bissessar said.

Persad-Bissessar said she does not always watch the games live, but she would rewind her TV. Speaking to all the national athletes, she said, “You have made us so proud. We want to thank you very much and you have done it at a time when we celebrate Republic Day tomorrow...sport unites a nation.”

Persad-Bissessar said it was not an easy decision in choosing how to recognise the cricketers. “How do we honour you? Because it is not one of you, it is so many of you...I am glad you won the watch in Guyana. After Cabinet discussions earlier today, many things came about, so to honour you as a team, we have proposed that you will be given the Chaconia Gold medal tomorrow at the Republic Day awards ceremony.”

TKR were criticised for having an old team. Persad-Bissessar said age is just a number and was satisfied they used their experience to come out on top. “I think one of you said age is just a number...I will tell you, age is just a number. It is hope, your willingness, your resilience and sustainability and you showed that. You had experienced ones and younger ones in your team to make TT so proud, so thank you all very much again.”

For his gold medal achievement, Walcott will get $500,000 as part of the National Rewards and Incentives Framework sports policy, which recognises athletes when they earn medals at major events. Richards will earn $250,000, the amount awarded to silver medallists. Also, the Northeastern Multipurpose Sport Facility in Sangre Grande will be renamed the Keshorn Walcott Multipurpose Sport Facility. He was also named a sports ambassador, along with Richards, TKR captain Nicholas Pooran and TKR stalwart Kieron Pollard.

TKR coach Dwayne Bravo was named a sports ambassador earlier this month by Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts.

Pooran, who thanked Bravo for giving him an opportunity in 2013 as a teenager to play in the inaugural CPL tournament, thanked Persad-Bissessar. “Thank you for inviting us and honouring us...Thank you on behalf of the TKR family. We do appreciate the government supporting us.” Pooran also congratulated Walcott and Richards for their achievements. Bravo said, “We are very happy to know that we have leaders who appreciate us, who understand us and who want to support us. In return, we will continue to put TT on the map, we will continue to do our part.”

Bravo encouraged his players to “drive” the nation forward.

Persad-Bissessar urged TKR, Walcott and Richards to mentor the younger athletes.