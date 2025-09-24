CAL discontinues flights from Jamaica to Florida

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft. -

CARIBBEAN Airlines Ltd (CAL) says that from November 2, it will discontinue services between Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

In a media release on September 23, CAL said the adjustment is part of its ongoing network optimisation programme which would include a continuous evaluation of routes for the sustainability and efficiency of the airline across its network.

CAL said it was determined that the current economic conditions impacting the Jamaica to Florida market requires the airline to “reallocate resources”

“This decision supports the company’s long-term objectives of fleet efficiency, cost management and delivering reliable service to its valued customers,” the release said.

The release added that passengers with confirmed bookings on services for the route beyond November 1 are being contacted directly. The passengers will be offered full refunds.

“CAL remains steadfast in its mission to connect people and communities across the region and beyond,” said CAL Chief Commercial Officer Martin Aeberli.

“While adjustments to our schedule are sometimes necessary in response to evolving market conditions, our commitment to delivering a safe, reliable and customer-focused service remains unchanged.”