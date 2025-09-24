Amcham TT, FuturePlus sign MoU to boost ESG

Nirad Tewarie, CEO of Amcham TT. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

WITH the aim of enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership in the private sector, the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (Amcham TT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based sustainability management and ESG reporting platform FuturePlus.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the chamber's ESG conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on September 16.

The conference included business leaders, policymakers and civil society stakeholders as they explored how social leadership can enhance workplaces.

In a release on September 23, Amcham TT said the MoU will facilitate a special licensing agreement that will give the chamber's membership access to the FuturePlus platform at discounted rates.

The FuturePlus platform allows companies, investors and asset managers to measure, manage and report on their ESG impact through data-driven tools and actionable insights across climate, environment, social, economic, diversity and inclusion themes.

"This partnership makes it easier for companies of all sizes and stages of development to embed sustainability into their operations while also communicating progress transparently and effectively," the release said.

Amcham TT CEO Nirad Tewarie said the partnership is about moving conversation to action.

"ESG is central to building stronger companies, healthier societies and more resilient economies.

"By equipping our members with access to a practical tool like FuturePlus, we are helping them understand where they are, set clear targets, track progress and deliver on their commitments to people, purpose and planet.

"This will not only improve competitiveness but also position TT as a leader in sustainable business practices," he said.

FuturePlus CEO Alex Smith said her organisation was thrilled to partner with Amcham TT to advance sustainable business practices.

"At FuturePlus, our mission is to make sustainability accessible, measurable and actionable for organisations of all sizes.

"Through this partnership, we will provide Amcham TT and its members with the tools and insights needed to effectively manage and track their ESG performance.

"By working together, we aim to support businesses in navigating their sustainability journeys, driving positive impact for their stakeholders, communities and the environment, while supporting long-term growth and resilience," she added.