Air condition bandits stopped cold by cops

- File photo

THREE bandits were nabbed by police shortly after robbing a technician of air conditioning parts and more than $11,000 in San Juan.

The men who are from Port of Spain and Maracas/St Joseph are in police custody pending investigations into the incident.

Police said on September 22, Ancil Ramsook, a Penal-based air conditioning technician, was contacted by a man who gave his name as “Terry,” who asked to install an air-conditioning unit at a house on Weekes Trace, San Juan.

On September 23, Ramsook went to Weekes Trace with his wife and met with “Terry” who took Ramsook to the back of a house where he wanted the unit installed.

When they got to the back of the house however, another man grabbed Ramsook by the neck from behind and said this was a hold-up. The man took Ramsook's wallet containing $600, his driver’s permit, National ID card and a JMMB prepaid visa credit card.

“Terry” then left Ramsook in the presence of the second man and lured the victim's wife to the same spot where he was being held captive. He then held her in a choke hold. When the woman raised an alarm, the bandit cuffed her in her back several times and took her to where her husband was detained.

The two bandits then left them behind and went to the truck where they stole two AC evaporators together valued at $1,600, two AC condenser units valued at $3,600 that were in the tray of the van, and $11,000 which was inside the van.

The men then ran off. A report was made and North Eastern Division officers responded and processed the scene.

Police later arrested three suspects. It was not revealed if any of the stolen items were recovered. Investigations are ongoing.