Addressing the forex shortage

A cash transaction of TT$ for scare US$, amid the ongoing forex crunch. -

THE EDITOR: The narrative that the foreign exchange (forex) problem is solely driven by the “one-percenters” exaggerates the reality of our economic dependency. In truth, a significant portion of forex is used to import essential goods and services that sustain daily life – food, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, entertainment, and more.

Many of these vital imports are owned or controlled by sectors associated with the wealthy elite, but their role is driven by the country’s structural reliance on imports for a high-quality lifestyle.

Approximately 75 per cent of what we consider our modern standard of living depends on imports, from the food we eat to the medicines we rely on and the construction materials that build our infrastructure. These essentials are import-reliant because local production cannot yet meet the demand, especially given the limited diversification of our economy.

Blaming the issue solely on the “one-percenters” ignores the systemic policies and economic structures that sustain this dependency. Addressing the forex shortage requires a holistic approach – boosting local industries, reducing import reliance through diversification, and encouraging sustainable economic growth – rather than focusing blame on a small sector that, in reality, is responding to a broader national demand for imported goods.

Long-term solutions will involve strategic planning, policy reforms, and investment in local capacity-building to create a more resilient economy.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail