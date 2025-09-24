2 Barrackpore women, 2 men held for several offences

- File photo

FOUR people, including two women, have been arrested and charged in connection with a report of burglary which occurred in Barrackpore on September 13.

The women, aged 29 and 35, both from Monoorhar Maharaj Trace, Barrackpore, as well as a 28-year-old man from Hassanali Trace, Lower Barrackpore, and a 31-year-old man from Reform Development, Gasparillo, were expected to face a master in the South Criminal Court on September 22.

According to the police, the two victims were asleep at their home at South Oropouche Trace and were awakened by loud noises.

On checking, they observed two men climbing through a window on the western side of the house.

The suspects tied up the victims and robbed them of several items, including cash, US$2,200, $4,500 and diamond jewellery.

The suspects also stole about $10,000 worth of Digicel phone cards, an iPhone 12 valued at $4,000, and a purse valued at $100, which contained a bank card, an ID Card and a driver’s permit.

The suspect also stole two passports and a gold Mazda 3 car.

The suspects left in the stolen car in an unknown direction.

The police were alerted, and investigations were launched.

PC Seecharan and other officers searched the homes of three of the suspects and allegedly received several items of evidential value.The four suspects were jointly charged with burglary, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of robbery with violence and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Additionally, the 29-year-old woman was charged with the possession of stolen items.