Watts: Government to announce rewards for Keshorn, Jereem this week

Trinidad and Tobago javelin ace Keshorn Walcott (R) greets a fan at the Piarco International Airport VIP Lounge on September 22.. Next to him are Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts (2L) and Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin (L). - Angelo Marcelle

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, said that on September 23, the rewards for World Championship heroes Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards will be further discussed when the Cabinet meets.

Watts, along with Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin, and officials from the Sport Company of TT and the TT Olympic Committee, welcomed Walcott and Richards back home on September 22 in a celebratory function at the VIP Lounge at the Piarco International Airport. On September 18, Walcott won gold in the men’s javelin at the World Championships in Tokyo, and less than two hours later Richards bagged a silver medal in the men’s 400-metre event. Asked when the government will decide on awards for the athletes, Watts said, “Tomorrow will be at Cabinet. We will discuss with all our colleagues and the Prime Minister, and we will make further announcements this week.

“Prime Minister asked me for advice and I know what I want to recommend tomorrow, but we will wait until the Prime Minister makes that announcement. I definitely have things in store that I want to recommend.”

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on September 19, a day after the TT athletes earned the medals, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, “Our athletes carry more than medals; they carry our spirit, our resilience, and the image of our nation before the world. Accordingly, after due deliberation and Cabinet consultation, both athletes will be aptly and appropriately rewarded by the State for bringing such immense honour and glory to our country.” TT women’s sprinter Leah Bertrand, who competed in the 100m and 200m events, also returned home. Women’s long jumper Tyra Gittens-Spotsville also participated, but she returned to her US base.