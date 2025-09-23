Multimedia
Warm homecoming for World Champions Keshorn, Jereem
2 Hrs Ago
Javelin gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, centre-left, and 400m silver sprinter Jereem Richards, centre-right, with performers at a welcome ceremony held at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
NATIONAL pride was on full display at the Piarco International Airport as dozens came out to celebrate the success of javelin ace Keshorn Walcott and sprinter Jereem “The Dream” Richards on September 22.
The duo returned from competing at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan where
Walcott won gold in men’s javelin and Richards copped silver in the 400m.
Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle captured these images from the welcome ceremony.
Track athlete Jereem Richards is welcomed home by members of his Abilene Wildcats Club at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Javelin ace Keshorn Walcott at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
An aerial view of the crowd of supporters and media personnel as they await the arrival of javelin gold medallist Keshorn Walcott and 400m silver sprinter Jereem Richards at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Supporters wave national flags in celebration of javelin gold medallist Keshorn Walcott and 400m silver sprinter Jereem Richards at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Trinidad and Tobago javelin ace Keshorn Walcott (R) greets a fan at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. Next to him are Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts (2L) and Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin (L). - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Javelin ace Keshorn Walcott, left, shows his World Championship gold medal while track star Jereem Richards sports his 400m World silver medal, at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Javelin ace Keshorn Walcott displays his World Championship gold medal at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Sprinter Jereem Richards shows his 400m World Championship silver medal, at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Track star Jereem Richards puts his World Championship silver medal around the neck of his mother Yvette Wilson, while his sister Brittney Richards-Nelson looks on, at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Sprinter Jereem Richards with his 400m World Athletics Championship silver medal, at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, on September 22. He returned after a successful competition at the World Championships in Japan. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
