Warm homecoming for World Champions Keshorn, Jereem

Javelin gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, centre-left, and 400m silver sprinter Jereem Richards, centre-right, with performers at a welcome ceremony held at the Piarco International Airport on September 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

NATIONAL pride was on full display at the Piarco International Airport as dozens came out to celebrate the success of javelin ace Keshorn Walcott and sprinter Jereem “The Dream” Richards on September 22.

The duo returned from competing at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan where Walcott won gold in men’s javelin and Richards copped silver in the 400m.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle captured these images from the welcome ceremony.