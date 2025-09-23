N Touch
Triumphant TKR return home

Captain Nicholas Pooran of Trinbago Knight Riders is greeted by fans at the Piarco International Airport, on September 22, following their win against Guyana Amazon Warriors, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on September 21. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
A triumphant Trinbago Knight Riders returned home on September 22 after being crowned the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions.

TKR faced off against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Guyana National Stadium, on September 21, clinching their fifth CPL title.

Newsday senior photographer Lincoln Holder captured these highlights from the team’s welcome reception at the Piarco International Airport.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ coach Dwayne Bravo speaks with the media on his team’s return to TT, at the Piarco International Airport, on September 22, following their win against Guyana Amazon Warriors, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on September 21. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Akeal Hosein of the Trinbago Knight Riders, proudly displays his medal at the Piarco International Airport on September 22 after defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL finals. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Darren Bravo enjoys a hot doubles at the Piarco International Airport as the Trinbago Knight Riders returned to Trinidad on September 22 after defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL finals 2025. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Nicholas Pooran, captain of Trinbago Knight Riders, carries the Caribbean Premier League trophy at the Piarco International Airport, on September 22, following their win against Guyana Amazon Warriors, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on September 21. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

