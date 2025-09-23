Triumphant TKR return home

Captain Nicholas Pooran of Trinbago Knight Riders is greeted by fans at the Piarco International Airport, on September 22, following their win against Guyana Amazon Warriors, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on September 21. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A triumphant Trinbago Knight Riders returned home on September 22 after being crowned the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions.

TKR faced off against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Guyana National Stadium, on September 21, clinching their fifth CPL title.

Newsday senior photographer Lincoln Holder captured these highlights from the team’s welcome reception at the Piarco International Airport.