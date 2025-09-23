TKR coach DJ Bravo: Keshorn, Jereem spurred us to CPL glory

Trinbago Knight Riders’ coach Dwayne Bravo speaks with the media on his team’s return to TT, at the Piarco International Airport, on September 22, following their win against Guyana Amazon Warriors, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on September 21. - Lincoln Holder

THE Trinbago Knight Riders’ (TKR) fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League title was another win for local sports fans to celebrate, as the achievement came just three days after TT track and field duo Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards earned medals at one of the most premier athletics meets – the World Championships.

After not getting their hands on the crown for five years, the TKR players were fuelled by Walcott and Richards, giving them impetus to bring even more smiles to their adoring fans at home.

A three-wicket victory for TKR on September 21 over rivals Guyana Amazon Warriors capped off an exciting period for sport in TT.

Most of the local-based cricketers returned home on September 22 with fans waiting to greet them and take photographs. A tassa section brought more energy to proceedings when TKR captain Nicholas Pooran, coach Dwayne Bravo, and star spinners Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein touched down at Piarco, among others.

“This means a lot to the nation. We had a mission,” Bravo said. “We felt really bad that for the last five years we were unable to pull through, but at the same time, the CPL is a very competitive tournament and we are happy that we redeemed ourselves. Credit to all the players and a lot of our fans for supporting us...this is for the nation.”

Bravo said they were aware of what Walcott and Richards achieved and TKR tried to emulate that.

“I shared it (the success of Walcott/Richards) on my social media platform. (I am) the newly-appointed sports ambassador (for TT) and I think it is important for me to get involved from an administrative level and to drive sports and culture into this country.”

He added, “I believe sports is the way out for the youths. Not only the way out, but it gave the country a boost. You look at the CPL, you look at the (national) football (team) recently in the National Stadium (Hasely Crawford Stadium) and what Keshorn and these guys did. Sports unites the country, people need to understand that.

“It is important that facilities and infrastructure are put in place, and programmes and systems to back our athletes because those are the ones that put their blood, sweat and tears on the line and in return the country benefits. It is a good week for TT.”

Pooran, talking after the final to the media in Guyana, said, “We did it for the people of TT. This week was a really important one where Keshorn and Jereem won in the World Championships and then us winning the CPL.”

TKR got off to a flying start in the tournament, winning six of their first seven matches, before a dip in form saw the unit finish third in the preliminary stage with three straight losses.

A win streak followed those disappointing performances, as three consecutive playoff wins handed the TKR the title.

Bravo said his players kept believing. “We were never under pressure... it is important in a sport like this to keep players calm, keep them composed and not panic.”

He said his players have seen it all before, which contributed to the championship run.

“I wanted to go with experience, if you look at the squad. At the start of the tournament, a lot of people did not give us a chance because they thought it was an old team, a lot of guys are past their best (people said). All the noise I don’t take on.”