Swift cops nab 2 in Erin after robbery

- File photo

THE swift response of police from the South Western Division has led to the arrest of two male suspects, ages 19 and 21, after a violent robbery at gunpoint on the morning of September 22 in Erin.

According to the police the incident happened around 8.15 am along Anduez Trace, Los Iros Beach.

The victim, a 23-year-old farmer from Los Iros Beach Road, reported that while standing near his garden, he was accosted by two gunmen.

One dealt the victim a blow to the face and ordered him to lie on the ground.

The second suspect began searching the victim’s parked white Kia K2700 van.

The suspects ran off after stealing a cellphone valued at $1,500 as well as $200.

A report was made to the Erin Police Station, and officers from the Erin and Santa Flora Police Stations responded promptly.

They arrested the two, both from Los Bajos, after intensive searches in the area.

The police also recovered the stolen items.