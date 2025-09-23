Sport heroes can help motivate youth

Keshorn Walcott AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The education and sports ministers must utilise the great achievement of our two young athletes, Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards, who won gold and silver medals for TT at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Put pictures of them in every school, along with the details of their journey and training.

This is an opportunity to impress on all our schoolchildren and young people that sports and exercise are beneficial, but that with it comes hard work and dedication. It is not a walk in the park; it is an investment for good health and has many rewards.

Maybe every day at school our youngsters could play a sport of their choice, which will give them enjoyment to compete and mix in a friendly atmosphere. Exercise and sports will keep them fit and their weight under control, along with the right choice of school lunches.

On the subject of learning at school, can our teachers ask each child every week to read a passage from any book to ensure that they know the English language and are literate? Some students may need glasses to read and this is how teachers will find out if there is a problem.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail