Sobers, Morris await PM at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses the House of Representatives, Red House, Port of Spain on September 12. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is due to fly out to the United States on an unnamed date to address the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) taking place in New York on September 22-30.

Sources recently told Newsday her departure is expected to be after Republic Day, marked on September 24, and she told reporters outside the Red House, Port of Spain, before a parliamentary sitting, that she would speak publicly at Republic Day celebrations.

"A major highlight of the visit will be the Prime Minister’s address to the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled for Friday, September 26."

The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs in a statement on September 22 said TT will participate in the UNGA's high-level week, the delegation being led by Persad-Bissessar due to travel "in the coming days."

It said, "Ahead of her arrival, the Honourable Sean Sobers MP, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, departed TT on Saturday, September 20, as part of the advance team, accompanied by senior officials."

Parliamentary secretary Nicholas Morris is also at the UN, plus permanent secretary Randall Karim, said a government communications post on Facebook on September 22.

The media statement said that while in New York, the PM and TT delegation will engage in a series of high-level bilateral meetings with representatives from a wide cross-section of countries and international organisations. These include the US, Canada, the UK, India, China, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Cuba, Portugal, Benin, Monaco, Germany, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and several Caricom member states.

"These discussions will focus on strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration across key areas of mutual interest including economic co-operation, trade and investment, energy co-operation, air transportation, agriculture, healthcare and security."

The ministry promised to give further updates on the delegation’s engagements throughout the UNGA.