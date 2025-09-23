Sangre Grande Police Station Council hosts Republic Day celebrations

Members of the Police Band. - File photo

THE Sangre Grande Police Station Council (SGPSC) is gearing up to mark Republic Day on September 24, with a vibrant programme designed to showcase national pride, community spirit, and cultural talent.

Chairman of the organising committee, Garvin Lezama, told Newsday by phone that the celebration is more than just an event.

“It not only celebrates our rich heritage but also promotes community engagement and fosters a spirit of unity,” he said.

This is the second year the SGPSC is partnering with the wider community to host the festivities. Lezama promised that this year’s edition will be even bigger than last year’s.

The day begins at 6.30 am with a 5K marathon starting in front of the Sangre Grande Sports Complex on Ojoe Road.

Runners will loop through the town before returning to the starting point. At 8 am, the Republic Day paramilitary parade will step off from St Francis RC School, featuring cadets, scouts, and the international youth group Pathfinders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Lezama said Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro is expected to attend.

At 9 am, an awards ceremony will be held at Birdie Square, next to Miguel Moses Store on Eastern Main Road, to honour Sangre Grande’s local heroes.

Adding to the excitement, the TT Police Service (TTPS) Band will perform live in Sangre Grande for the first time.

The entertainment lineup will also showcase homegrown talent among them RT Butkoon, Mathews Steel Orchestra Music Academy, Hill Toppers Steelpan Academy, Charmain’s School of Dance, and Shaquille Performing Arts Company all scheduled to perform.

Lezama also highlighted the contribution of the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA), which will provide a range of medical services during the celebrations.

He singled out Shariffa Ali and Dr Bhagaloo for their contributions.

The SGPSC, established in 2016, collaborates closely with the police and community stakeholders in Sangre Grande and its surrounding areas.

Its president is Yaeesh Mohammed while Lezama is vice-president.

Lezama extended heartfelt thanks to all sponsors and volunteers, including the fire service, and noted that government officials did not fund the project