Playwrights Workshop reads two short plays

Judith Theodore -

The Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) will host a dramatic reading of two short plays; All is Fair by Judith Theodore and Fine Dining by Cecile George.

A media release said, the reading takes place at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, Port of Spain on September 26 at 7 pm.

In Theodore’s latest play All is Fair, a spurned woman is trying to get revenge in an unorthodox way. She is confronted by an environmentally conscious young woman. Events take a further negative turn for the love spurned woman. There is a man who seems somehow to always be in the midst of events.

In screenwriter George's script, Fine Dining, Colin, a sweet everyman and Rasheeda, a wanna-be upscale woman arrive seeking dinner at the Savannah Food Track after their first date at Queens Hall.

Rasheeda, unimpressed, wants to dine at a sit-down restaurant, but a ravenous Colin insists they eat here, despite the long lines.

Come watch as a series of calamities befall the various characters of both short plays.

For more info about Playwrights Workshop Trinbago, to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, or to learn about upcoming events e-mail: playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp 351-6293 or visit Facebook & Instagram: @playwrightsworkshoptt