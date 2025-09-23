Mariah’s father awaits autopsy, San Fernando East Secondary ‘traumatised’

Mariah Seenath -

The father of Mariah Seenath, 14, who was found dead on September 20, said he has not been briefed about the findings of her autopsy.

Marlon Seenath, 40, told Newsday he visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, around 8 am on September 22 and identified his daughter’s body. He left around 10 am.

He said he was told the autopsy would be conducted on September 25.

However, reports online said the autopsy was performed on September 22 and concluded she died from blunt force trauma to the head, consistent with a beating. Homicide sources told Newsday the autopsy was done, but could not state why Seenath’s father was not informed. Investigations are still ongoing into the incident.

Meanwhile, parents at the San Fernando East Secondary School say their children have been traumatised by Seenath’s tragic end. Newsday spoke with several parents outside the school on the condition of anonymity to protect their children’s identities.

One parent said his Form Two daughter has not been able to sleep since hearing the news.

“She was in tears. She break up. It wasn’t nice. I is a single parent. She end up coming and had to sleep with me.”

He said his daughter and Seenath both attended the Pleasantville Primary School together.

Reports said Seenath disappeared after leaving her Friendship, Ste Madeleine home, on September 20, shortly after returning from her grandmother’s. Her body was discovered later that afternoon in some bushes off a track near the Friendship Recreation Ground, which she would regularly use with her sisters. One side of her slippers was on the track while her body was in the bushes.

The parents wondered what monster would attack and kill a child, with one retiree noting it’s why he refused to let his children and now his grandchildren go anywhere with anyone. He told Newsday he had always made himself available to pick up his three children from school and now does the same with his two granddaughters, regardless of how long he had to wait for them.

The brother of a current student told Newsday he wants to paint a mural in Seenath’s honour and plans to approach the Parent Teachers’ Association and the school’s administration about the idea.

In a post on social media on September 22, the Ministry of Education said, “Mariah will be remembered as a student whose presence brought energy and warmth to those around her. She was active in school life as a footballer, a member of the Drama Club and a valued classmate and friend. Her absence will be deeply felt by her classmates, teammates, teachers and all who knew her.”

The Student Support Services Division visited the school on September 22. The ministry said the division will continue to provide counselling and support to the school community during this difficult time.

In a post to social media, Halimah’s Helping Hands, a local NGO, called for justice for Mariah.

“Her journey was just beginning. She had dreams to chase, goals to reach, and a world ahead of her waiting to feel the impact of her light. But tragically, her life was stolen...

“This is not only a loss to her family but a deep wound to all of us. We are heartbroken. We are in pain. We are angry. And we demand that her perpetrator(s) be brought to swift and certain justice. Mariah deserved to live, to thrive, to continue shining.”