Jearlean John to act as PM

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, left, has announced that Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John, right, will act as Prime Minister. -

WORKS and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John will act in the Prime Minister's stead as Kamla Persad-Bissessar heads to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The announcement was made on Persad-Bissessar's Facebook page on September 23.

"We extend our best wishes to Minister John as she assumes this responsibility."

This is Persad-Bissessar's first official trip since starting her second tenure as Prime Minister.

A Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs release on September 22 said Persad-Bissessar will lead the delegation, which includes Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers, who departed on September 20 for New York as part of an advance team of officials.

The UNGA will take place between September 22 and 30.

The release did not say when Persad-Bissessar is expected to leave, but she is expected to address the assembly on September 26.

The release said the TT delegation will engage in a series of high-level bilateral meetings with representatives from a wide cross-section of countries and international organisations. These include the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Austria, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Cuba, Portugal, Benin, Monaco, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, and several Caricom member states.

"These discussions will focus on strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration across key areas of mutual interest, including economic co-operation, trade and investment, energy co-operation, air transportation, agriculture, healthcare and security," the release said.