Emile Elias Group hosts annual health fair

HEALTH SCREENING: Employees of the Emile Elias Group of Companies get screened at the group's annual Health and Wellness Fair on September 19, in El Socorro. - Photo courtesy Emile Elias Group of Companies

FOSTERING workplace wellness, safety and preventive care was the aim of the annual Health and Wellness Fair hosted by the Emile Elias Group of Companies on September 19.

In a release, the group said the event was designed to support the overall health and well-being of employees, providing convenient access to important preventive care and wellness resources.

Services included general health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels; nutrition and mental health counselling; immunisations and dental and vision checks.

Educational booths and demonstrations gave employees practical tools to improve their everyday health and safety.

The Emile Elias Group of Companies is a construction conglomerate founded by Emile Elias, with its flagship company being NH International (Caribbean) Ltd. The group, which also includes companies like Weathershield Systems Caribbean Ltd, operates across 12 Caribbean countries.