Duke denied conditional leave to take PSA pension challenge to Privy Council

Watson Duke -

Former Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke has been denied conditional leave to challenge at the UK-based Privy Council, the local court’s rulings in his challenge to have the union pay him a pension while he pursues a lawsuit over its refusal to pay it.

Justices of Appeal Gillian Lucky, Mira Dean-Armorer and Vasheist Kokaram ruled on September 22 that Duke’s appeal raised no point of general public importance or required clarification by the Privy Council.

Duke sought to take his challenge to the apex court after the Court of Appeal in January ruled that the High Court correctly refused to grant Duke an injunction in 2024.

In June 2024. Duke filed a lawsuit contending that the union breached his employment contract by failing to pay his allegedly legitimate pension after he resigned from the post in December 2021 to fulfil his short-lived role as Tobago House of Assembly (THA) deputy chief secretary.

Duke sought an injunction as he claimed that he was suffering extreme financial hardship, including missing mortgage payments and accumulating a $130,000 credit-card debt.

Justice Frank Seepersad considered the application without the union’s input and granted the injunction on June 28.

The union applied to set it aside based on Duke not disclosing that he could be disentitled to a pension from the PSA due to his resignation and because he had already opted to eventually collect a pension from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

The union also contended that he failed to disclose that he received a $203,850 gratuity from the PSA in March 2023.

Its application was subsequently granted by Justice Marissa Robertson, leading to the appeal.

In reviewing the decision, Justices of Appeal Kokaram and Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell ruled that although Robertson made minor errors in considering the application, her decision to grant it could not be faulted.

“Overall, the trial judge’s finding that, on a balance of justice, the respondent (PSA) would suffer some irremediable financial harm should the injunction be granted was not plainly wrong,” Justice Donaldson-Honeywell said, as she noted that it would be unlikely that Duke would be able to reimburse the union if he eventually loses his substantive case.

“Additionally, the judge correctly weighed this in the balance with the fact that the appellant’s chance of success in proving the merits of his case is not at the level of strength required for an interim payment order,” she added.

However, she ruled that her colleague was wrong to order Duke to pay the $18,875 that he received after Justice Seepersad’s order and before her reversal of it in court.

She noted that the PSA did not request such in its application, and the judge did not explain her rationale for including it. Attorney Kelvin Ramkissoon represented the PSA at the conditional leave hearing at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, on September 22, while Farai Hove Masaisai represented Duke.